GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 07, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anita Sumanth, judge of the Madras High Court. File

Anita Sumanth, judge of the Madras High Court. File | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

1. Consider allotment of top symbol to MDMK, Madras HC tells ECI

The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider within two weeks Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (MDMK) plea to allot the top symbol to it during the 2024 general election as well as 2026 Assembly polls.

The court passed the orders during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the MDMK seeking a direction to the ECI.

2. Couple arrested for attempting to murder Dalit son-in-law 

The Erode police arrested a couple who had opposed the inter-caste marriage of their daughter with an Adi Dravidar young man, on charges of attempting to kill their son-in-law, in Bhavanisagar. While the young man managed to escape, his 16-year-old sister was killed in the incident 

3. State benefits doled on caste lines are also leading to ‘caste ferocity’ in society: Madras HC

Justice Anita Sumanth of the Madras High Court has contended that the ferocity shown by people on grounds of caste, is also because of the benefits accorded by the State to different caste groups and therefore, the blame cannot be laid entirely upon the ancient Varna Dharma (division based on caste) propounded by the Rig Veda.

The judge made the observation while disposing of quo warranto pleas against Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Nilgiris Member of Parliament A. Raja over the Santana Dharma row.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Tiruchi / Madurai / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.