March 07, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

1. Consider allotment of top symbol to MDMK, Madras HC tells ECI

The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider within two weeks Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (MDMK) plea to allot the top symbol to it during the 2024 general election as well as 2026 Assembly polls.

The court passed the orders during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the MDMK seeking a direction to the ECI.

2. Couple arrested for attempting to murder Dalit son-in-law

The Erode police arrested a couple who had opposed the inter-caste marriage of their daughter with an Adi Dravidar young man, on charges of attempting to kill their son-in-law, in Bhavanisagar. While the young man managed to escape, his 16-year-old sister was killed in the incident

3. State benefits doled on caste lines are also leading to ‘caste ferocity’ in society: Madras HC

Justice Anita Sumanth of the Madras High Court has contended that the ferocity shown by people on grounds of caste, is also because of the benefits accorded by the State to different caste groups and therefore, the blame cannot be laid entirely upon the ancient Varna Dharma (division based on caste) propounded by the Rig Veda.

The judge made the observation while disposing of quo warranto pleas against Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Nilgiris Member of Parliament A. Raja over the Santana Dharma row.