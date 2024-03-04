GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

March 04, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

1. PM Modi in Chennai

In his fourth visit to Tamil Nadu in the last three months and the second visit within a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the core loading at India’s first indigenous Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) at Kalpakkam near Chennai.

Later in the evening, he is addressing a public meeting at Nandanam in Chennai, ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

2. Sanatana Dharma case | Should have realised consequences of remarks, SC tells Udhayanidhi

The Supreme Court inclined to examine a plea by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to club First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him in multiple States over his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

Initially, the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Mr. Stalin was no layman, and should have realised the consequences that would follow his remarks.

“You abuse Article 19(1)(a) [free speech], you abuse Article 25 [freedom of conscience]. Now you are coming here under Article 32 [writ protection of fundamental rights]... You are not a layman. You are a Minister. You should have realised the consequences,” Justice Datta said.

3. AIADMK stages stir against drug menace

Stating that availability and spread of drugs in Tamil Nadu was affecting youngsters, and condemning the DMK government for failing to take action to curb the drug menace, AIADMK cadre staged a demonstration at all district headquarters across the State.

4. PM Modi neglecting genuine demands of the T.N. government: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K .Stalin accused the Union government of ignoring the genuine demands of the Tamil Nadu government and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only frequenting the State as the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

