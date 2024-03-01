March 01, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

1. Declare Tirukkoyilur constituency vacant: AIADMK to Speaker

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagama (AIADMK) has submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu to declare Tirukkoyilur Assembly constituency vacant following the disqualification of former Minister K. Ponmudy, who was convicted in a corruption in December last year

2. Santhan’s body flown to Lanka

The body of Santhan, alias T. Suthenthirarajah (55), a released convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was flown to Colombo this morning from Chennai.

Santhan died two days ago at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai due to cryptogenic cirrhosis with liver failure.

Originally Santhan, the second accused in the case, was sentenced to death by the trial court, which was upheld by the Supreme Court. Subsequently, the apex court commuted it to life-imprisonment. He was among the seven convicts released after spending more than 32 years of incarceration. He was then lodged in the special camp in Tiruchi.

3. 36 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹180 crore seized in train

In a meticulously planned operation, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chennai Zone led the seizure of 36 kgs of Methamphetamine drug worth around ₹180 crores at Madurai railway station and from Kondungaiyur dumpyard in Chennai.

Acting on a specific intelligence input that a passenger travelling by Pothigai Express leaving for Madurai from Chennai yesterday would be carrying narcotic substances, the DRI officials carried out an extensive surveillance at Madurai railway station when the train reached the station.

4. ELCOT Managing Director Aneesh Sekhar resigns

S. Aneesh Sekhar (38), an IAS officer from the 2011 batch, who was hitherto Managing Director of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), has resigned from service.

A native of Kerala, Mr. Sekhar had served as Madurai Collector and Commissioner of Madurai Corporation