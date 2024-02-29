February 29, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. Lok Sabha elections | DMK allots two seats each to CPI, CPI (M)

Sealing the deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the DMK has allotted two seats each for the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) during the seat-sharing talks held at the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

The agreement to this effect was signed between DMK president M.K. Stalin and CPI State Secretary R. Mutharasan.

During the last general election in 2019 too, the two Left parties were allocated two seats each.

2. Plea to reopen Sterlite dismissed by SC

In a big win for Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court dismissed the special leave petition filed by Vedanta to reopen Thoothukudi Sterlite copper plant.

The apex court has upheld the Madras High Court judgment of August 2020 confirming the State government and TNPCB decision to permanently shut down plant for causing environmental violations.

3. Madras HC directs T.N. to appoint senior IAS, IPS officers for flying Santhan’s body to Lanka

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to appoint a senior IAS officer and an IPS officer as nodal officers in-charge, to make all necessary arrangements to take the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Santhan alias T. Suthenthirarajah to Sri Lanka.

4. NCB seals Jaffer Sadiq’s house

The sleuths of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have sealed the house of expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq alias Bezo at Mylapore. Sadiq is believed to be the mastermind behind the ₹2,000 crore drug case, wherein drugs were smuggled in the guise of food products to New Zealand and Australia.

5. Fear of defeat visible on PM Modi’s face: CM Stalin

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was time to drive the DMK away from Tamil Nadu, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his letter to the partymen, said the PM had been repeatedly visiting Tamil Nadu, but the fear of defeat could be seen on his face.

Taking exception to Mr. Modi’s contention that the DMK government was obstructing Central government schemes in T.N., Mr. Stalin asked: “Are we blocking them from opening the AIIMS hospital [in Madurai]? Are we blocking the [Chennai] Metro rail projects?”