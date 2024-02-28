February 28, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

1. Bail denied for Senthilbalaji

The Madras High Court refused to grant bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji in a money laundering case, in which he was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 last year, after observing that he continues to wield a lot of influence on the State government.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh dismissed the bail petition but directed the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai to complete the trial within three months by conducting the proceedings on a day-to-day basis, since the petitioner has been in jail for more than 250 days.

2. Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Santhan dies due to illness

Santhan, 55, one of the released convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, died this morning at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

He suffered from cryptogenic cirrhosis with liver failure.

3. Day 2 of Modi’s visit to State

Addressing a meeting held at the V.O. Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said several genuine demands of the Tamils that had remained only dreams for decades under the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) rule at the Centre, have started to becoming a reality over the past 10 years under the present Central government.

Later, he spoke at a public rally in Tirunelveli where Mr. Modi charged that the Centre could not implement many of its ambitious projects in Tamil Nadu, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, because of the DMK government’s non-cooperation.