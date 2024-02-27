February 27, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

1. PM addresses public rally in Tiruppur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the conclusion of Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai’s six-month-long padayatra ‘En Mann En Makkal’ covering the 234 Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu, in Tiruppur district.

Addressing a public rally at Palladam, Mr. Modi asserted that even though the BJP has not been in power in Tamil Nadu but the State has always been in the heart of the BJP adding that his relationship with Tamil Nadu is not connected to politics but of that from the heart.

Later in the evening, he is scheduled to participate in a meeting with MSME industrialists at Madurai.

2. Andhra Pradesh’s check-dam proposal across Palar river goes against federalism: T.N.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said Andhra Pradesh’s proposal to construct a check-dam across the Palar river went against the ideal of federalism, and was not acceptable in the friendship between the two States.

“When cases are pending before the Supreme Court, such steps [Andhra Pradesh allocating funds in the Budget for the construction of the check-dam across the Palar] should not be undertaken,” Mr. Duraimurugan said in a statement.

3. PIL challenges rules mandating resident welfare associations to feed stray dogs

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the Constitutional validity of Rule 20 of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which makes all resident welfare associations and apartment owner associations in the country responsible for making arrangements to feed community animals such as stray dogs, on their premises.