GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

February 21, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan during party’s foundation day celebrations, in Chennai on February 21, 2024

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan during party’s foundation day celebrations, in Chennai on February 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

1. T.N. fishers’ pilgrimage to Katchatheevu for annual church festival cancelled

In a communication addressed to Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, the  coordinator of the Katchatheevu Pilgrims Committee and parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Verkottu in Rameswaram, M. Santiagu, said due to the indefinite strike by the mechanised boats associations, pilgrims from Rameswaram and other parts of Tamil Nadu could not be taken to Katchatheevu by boats. Hence, the pilgrimage from Tamil Nadu is being cancelled.

2. Convicts can argue their cases through video calls from prison: Madras HC

A convict wanting to argue a case on his own without engaging a lawyer, need not be necessarily brought to court in person. He/she can also be permitted to argue the matter though video conference from the prison, Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala said.

The observation was made when a writ petition was listed for hearing before the first Division Bench, also consisting of Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, for deciding its maintainability.

3. Kamal Haasan criticises Centre for ‘financial discrimination’

Addressing party cadres in Chennai on the occasion of the 7th founding day of Makkal Needhi Maiam, party leader Kamal Haasan criticised the ruling BJP for creating a tax revenue sharing system that seemed to discriminate against Tamil Nadu and was is in favour of North Indian states.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Madurai / Tiruchi / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.