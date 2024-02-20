February 20, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

1. Agriculture Budget | Key takeaways and reaction

A day after the State Budget was tabled, the Agriculture Budget was presented by M.R.K. Panneerselvam, the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Key announcements included the launch of a new programme, the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom Scheme (CM MK MKS), aimed at improving soil quality, and moving towards sustainable and chemical-free agricultural practices, introducion of the ‘One Village One Crop’ scheme in 15,280 revenue villages and thrust on cultivation of pulses, oilseeds.

Describing the State agriculture budget as one of no use to farmers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami told reporters that the government had not fulfilled its assurances of procuring sugarcane at ₹4,000 a tonne and paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal. Likewise, issues concerning copra farmers had not been addressed.

2. Rameswaram fishermen take out massive procession

Agitated over a Sri Lankan court convicting and imprisoning four fishermen from Ramanathapuram on charges of poaching in its waters, over 1,000 fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban and Thangachimadam took out a massive procession from Rameswaram island to Ramanathapuram Collectorate.

After Ramanathapuram Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, met them midway at Pamban and pacified them saying the State and Centre were taking efforts for their release, the fishermen dispersed.

3. Judgement after retirement | Supreme Court criticises former Madras HC judge

The former judge of Madras High Court, T. Mathivanan, has been flayed by the Supreme Court for having pronounced only a single-line order in open court in a criminal case and then releasing a detailed judgement running to 114 pages nearly five months after his retirement from service.