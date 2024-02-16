February 16, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. Senthilbalaji seeks discharge from ED case

Former Minister and DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji has filed a petition at the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai seeking discharge from the cases registered against him, by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

2. M.K. Alagiri acquitted in assault case

A Madurai court acquitted former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri in the case of the assault of a revenue official during the 2011 Assembly elections in Melur in Madurai district.

3. T.N. fishermen released by Sri Lanka, three others sentenced to prison

Twenty fishermen from Rameswaram were released, while two boatmen and a fisherman were directed to undergo a jail term of six months and one year respectively, for repeating the offence of poaching, a court in Sri Lanka has ruled.

