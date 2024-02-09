ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

February 09, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

M.S. Swaminathan. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

1. Bharat Ratna for M.S. Swaminathan | Matter of pride, happiness, says daughter

Soumya Swaminathan, the chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and the daughter of the late scientist Mr. Swaminathan, said it was a matter of pride, happiness and satisfaction that Swaminathan’s whole life’s work has been recognised with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, by the Government of India and the Prime Minister.

2. Periyar University row | T.N. government directs V-C to suspend Registrar

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik has instructed the Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan in Salem to suspend Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel.

Action follows after an inquiry committee confirmed that seven allegations out of eight raised against Mr. Thangavel have been proven.

3. ED launches searches on promoters of real estate firm in TN

The Enforcement Directorate launched simultaneous searches on the premises of three promoters of prominent real estate firms in Chennai in connection with an alleged money laundering offence, sources in the agency said.

The case arises out of a FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on January 31, 2024, against T. Udayakumar, managing director, M/s Landmark Housing Projects Limited, Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar, both directors of M/s. KLP Projects Private Limited, unknown officials and MPs, MLAs etc.

4. Curtains down on South India’s first cinema — Delite Theatre

Curtains are down on South India’s first cinema theatre — Delite Theatre on Variety Hall Road in Coimbatore — and works for demolishing the same have begun.

