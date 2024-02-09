February 09, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

1. Bharat Ratna for M.S. Swaminathan | Matter of pride, happiness, says daughter

Soumya Swaminathan, the chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and the daughter of the late scientist Mr. Swaminathan, said it was a matter of pride, happiness and satisfaction that Swaminathan’s whole life’s work has been recognised with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, by the Government of India and the Prime Minister.

2. Periyar University row | T.N. government directs V-C to suspend Registrar

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik has instructed the Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan in Salem to suspend Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel.

Action follows after an inquiry committee confirmed that seven allegations out of eight raised against Mr. Thangavel have been proven.

3. ED launches searches on promoters of real estate firm in TN

The Enforcement Directorate launched simultaneous searches on the premises of three promoters of prominent real estate firms in Chennai in connection with an alleged money laundering offence, sources in the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case arises out of a FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on January 31, 2024, against T. Udayakumar, managing director, M/s Landmark Housing Projects Limited, Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar, both directors of M/s. KLP Projects Private Limited, unknown officials and MPs, MLAs etc.

4. Curtains down on South India’s first cinema — Delite Theatre

Curtains are down on South India’s first cinema theatre — Delite Theatre on Variety Hall Road in Coimbatore — and works for demolishing the same have begun.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.