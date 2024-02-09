GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

February 09, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Swaminathan. File

M.S. Swaminathan. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

1. Bharat Ratna for M.S. Swaminathan | Matter of pride, happiness, says daughter

Soumya Swaminathan, the chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and the daughter of the late scientist Mr. Swaminathan, said it was a matter of pride, happiness and satisfaction that Swaminathan’s whole life’s work has been recognised with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, by the Government of India and the Prime Minister.

2. Periyar University row | T.N. government directs V-C to suspend Registrar

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik has instructed the Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan in Salem to suspend Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel.

Action follows after an inquiry committee confirmed that seven allegations out of eight raised against Mr. Thangavel have been proven.

3. ED launches searches on promoters of real estate firm in TN

The Enforcement Directorate launched simultaneous searches on the premises of three promoters of prominent real estate firms in Chennai in connection with an alleged money laundering offence, sources in the agency said.

The case arises out of a FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on January 31, 2024, against T. Udayakumar, managing director, M/s Landmark Housing Projects Limited, Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar, both directors of M/s. KLP Projects Private Limited, unknown officials and MPs, MLAs etc.

4. Curtains down on South India’s first cinema — Delite Theatre

Curtains are down on South India’s first cinema theatre — Delite Theatre on Variety Hall Road in Coimbatore — and works for demolishing the same have begun.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Coimbatore / Tiruchi / Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.