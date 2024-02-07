February 07, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

1. Six workers dead in wall collapse

Six women died and four others were seriously injured when an alleged illegal wall that was under construction collapsed at the construction site of a private bungalow at Gandhi Nagar near Lovedale in Udhagamandalam this afternoon.

Police officials said the six women, along with four others were working on the construction of a revetment wall around the half-constructed bungalow belonging to Jacob Frijo, using an earth excavator.

The ten workers were sitting under an overhanging cliff that towered over 25-feet above them and were having tea, when a public toilet on top of the cliff along with a section of the slope on which it was standing on, caved-in on them.

2. Inked MoUs for Spanish investments worth ₹3,440 crore: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has termed his recent visit to Spain as “very useful” and highlighted that Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for investments in T.N. to the tune of ₹ 3,440 crore.

On actor Vijay launching a political party, Mr. Stalin said he would feel happy whenever anyone entered politics to serve people.

3. AIADMK dismisses BJP’s ‘open doors’ view

Reiterating that the AIADMK has shut its doors for the BJP, AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar, while briefing journalists at Thanjavur, was dismissive of BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s view that the BJP’s doors were open for an alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, a number of leaders from Tamil Nadu, including 15 former MLAs and an ex-MP, most of whom are from AIADMK, joined the BJP at New Delhi.

