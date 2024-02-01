February 01, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

1. Lok Sabha polls | PMK to form alliance

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), in its special general body meeting, resolved to contest the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha in alliance with other parties.

The party adopted a resolution, giving powers to decide on alliance partners, to its founder S. Ramadoss.

2. ED searches India Cements

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches at the premises of leading cement manufacturing and supplying firm, India Cements, in Chennai. The searches were carried out yesterday and today.

Sources in the ED said the searches were held to find out if there were any irregularities by the company under provisions of The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

3. Reserve forests in Erode becomes Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

The Tamil Nadu government has declared 80,114.80 hectares of reserve forests in Bargur Hills in Erode district, as the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. This stretch of protected forests, links the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve with Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary, and has been notified as the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the State.

The announcement about the setting up of the sanctuary was first made in the 2023 State Budget.

4. ‘No Caste, No Religion’ certificate cannot be issued by Revenue officials: Madras HC

While appreciating the desire of a citizen to obtain a certificate from a revenue official certifying that he does not belong to any religion or caste, the Madras High Court has refused to direct the officer concerned to issue such a certificate due to lack of authority.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam dismissed a writ petition filed by H. Santhosh who sought a direction to the Tirupattur Collector as well as the Tahsildar to consider two applications made by him in 2023 and consequently issue a ‘No Caste, No Religion’ certificate to him.