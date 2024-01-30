GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

January 30, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Ilavarasu. File

Actor Ilavarasu. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. Place sign boards disallowing non-Hindus beyond ‘kodimaran’ in temples: Madras HC Bench

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the State and the HR and CE Department to install boards in all temples indicating that non Hindus are not allowed into the temple after the kodimaram.

If a non-Hindu wants to visit a deity, then the authorities should obtain an undertaking that the person has faith and would follow the customs and practices of the Hindu religion. The court passes the order on a petition pertaining to the Palani temple.

2. Senthilbalaji case | Madras HC questions continuation as Minister

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court questioned the propriety behind V. Senthilbalaji continuing to be a Minister without portfolio despite having been imprisoned for over 230 days in a money laundering case booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The judge wondered how a person could be allowed to continue in the Cabinet even after incarceration for so long when even the last grade employee of the State is deemed to have been suspended from service if he/she remains incarcerated for more than 48 hours in a criminal case.

3. Actor M. Ilavarasu tenders unconditional apology before Madras HC

Cinematographer-turned-actor M. Ilavarasu on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, tendered an unconditional apology before the Madras High Court for having falsely accused the Greater Chennai Police of submitting fabricated closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage in court, to prove his presence at a police station on a particular day.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira accepted the apology and said the false accusation had sidetracked a genuine issue raised by the actor of the police not having conducted a proper investigation into a 2016 complaint regarding the misappropriation of ₹40 lakh from the Southern India Cinematographers Association funds.

