Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

January 29, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being welcomed in the presence of Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, on his arrival in Madrid, Spain on January 29, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being welcomed in the presence of Dinesh K. Patnaik, Ambassador of India to Spain, on his arrival in Madrid, Spain on January 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

1. CM Stalin to hold meetings with Spanish investors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who left Chennai for Spain on Saturday to attract investments to the State, reached the country’s capital Madrid.

A press release from the State government said Mr. Stalin will be holding a conference of representatives of industry bodies, investors from major companies and investment agencies this evening, in which he will elaborate on the conducive environment prevailing in Tamil Nadu for investments.

2. Announcement on alliance at the appropriate time: Jayakumar

The AIADMK’s seat-sharing committee and the election campaign committee formed for the Parliamentary elections, held its first meeting at the party’s headquarters in Chennai.

Senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar, said the party would make announcements on its alliances and the number of seats it would contest in, at the appropriate time. He reiterated that the AIADMK would not join with the BJP.

3. Vice President offers prayers at Chidambaram temple

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankar, offered prayers at Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram.

The Vice President along with his family members offered prayers atop the Kanagasabai mandapam in the temple. He later offered prayers at the Babaji temple in Parangipettai. He returned to Chidambaram by road and left in an IAF chopper

