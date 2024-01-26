January 26, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

1. TN govt. honours Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair with award for communal harmony

During the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, 2024 to Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Governor R.N. Ravi was among the dignitaries present during the celebrations.

Mr. Zubair, a native of Denkanikottai of Krishnagiri district, through his Alt News portal has been analysing the veracity of the news coming out on social media and “his work helps to prevent the occurrence of violence in society likely to be caused by fake news,” the citation read and went on to recall that in March 2023, there was a rapid spread on social media that migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

2. AIADMK’s election manifesto panel to tour across T.N. from February 5

The AIADMK committee for drafting its election manifesto for the 2024 Parliamentary elections would be touring various parts of Tamil Nadu between February 5 and 10 for receiving inputs from various sections of the society. The committee would get inputs from all the 38 districts from nine zones during these six days.

3. Mullaperiyar dam issue | OPS condemns Kerala government

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, condemned the Kerala government over the announcement in the Governor’s speech in the Assembly, which reportedly mentioned the proposal for a new dam at Mullaperiyar.

In the reported Governor’s speech, there was an announcement that constructing a new dam in Mullaperiyar was the only way to ensure the safety of those living along the banks, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the announcement was against the rights of Tamil Nadu and that it was illegal, in the light of the Supreme Court judgment over the issue.

