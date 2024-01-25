January 25, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

1. TV journalist hacked by armed gang, CM announces compensation

In a brutal attack, a gang of armed men hacked 30-year-old Nesaprabhu, a journalist working with News 7 Tamil TV channel, near his residence at Palladam in Tiruppur district late last night leaving him severely injured.

The assailants, who came in several cars, surrounded and attacked Mr. Nesaprabhu even as he was on a call with the police frantically pleading for help. The police had earlier failed to respond to several calls made by him for protection. Special teams were formed.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemned the assault and assured of strong legal action. Further, he stated that instructions have been issued for shifting the Inspector of Police concerned to the waiting list, over charges of inaction prior to the incident. The CM has also directed for granting a sum of ₹3 lakh as compensation from the Journalists Welfare Board.

2. K.P. Anbalagan’s daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries

Former AIADMK Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan’s daughter in-law, M. Poornima (30), succumbed to burn injuries at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.

Police said she got married to A. Sasimohan, younger son of the former Minister, in 2019. The couple stayed in Palacode village in Dharmapuri district. On January 18, when she was lighting a lamp in the pooja room, her silk saree caught fire. Despite the fire being put off, she sustained severe burn injuries.

An inquiry into the death of Ms. Poornima is to be initiated by the Revenue Divisional Officer of Dharmapuri.

3. Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Editor, publisher of Dinamalar booked for ‘promoting enmity’

Madurai City Police have booked a case of ‘promoting enmity between different groups’ against the Editor and Publisher of Tamil daily, Dinamalar, for having published news report alleging that oral orders had been issued to not allow special darshan and annadanam in Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) temples on the day of consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

The case has been registered by S.S. Colony police based on a complaint lodged by an official of HR and CE Department.

4. Case against DMK MLA’s kin | Madras HC directs the couple to appear

The Madras High Court has refused to direct the Principal District and Sessions Court in Chennai to consider a bail application to be filed by DMK MLA E. Karunanithi’s son and daughter-in-law in a Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 case registered on the charge of torturing their 18-year-old domestic help.