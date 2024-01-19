January 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

1. PM at the inaugural of Khelo India Youth Games

In his second visit to Tamil Nadu this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the inauguration of the sixth edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai, in the presence of Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium.

Mr. Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu is slated to offer prayers at Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam and Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, days ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

2. Periyar University V-C arrest case | Madras HC stays police probe

The Madras High Court stayed the investigation into a case booked by the Salem police against Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan on the charge of cheating under the Indian Penal Code as well as a charge under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh granted the interim relief following a petition filed by the V-C to quash the First Information Report (FIR).

3. Case booked against MLA’s kin for allegedly harassing Dalit teen domestic help

The All Women Police, Neelankarai, has booked a case against a couple- son Anto and daughter-in-law Serlina of DMK MLA I. Karunanidhi for allegedly harassing an 18-year-old Dalit girl who was their domestic help.

The 18-year-old girl, who was employed as domestic help at the house of the son of the ruling party MLA in Chennai, has alleged that she was physically tortured for several months and intimidated, besides being denied medical care.

A video testimony of the girl, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, from Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district, narrating how she was tormented by the MLA’s daughter-in-law was shared by Evidence, a Madurai-based organisation that works for the cause of the Dalits.

4. Jayalalithaa memorial to come up at Kodanad

A memorial of former T.N. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, for which the foundation was laid at the Kodanad Estate in Kil Kotagiri will, upon completion, be open to the public to pay their respects, according to the late CM’s former aide V.K. Sasikala.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Sasikala, said she had chosen the spot, near a bus route to Kodanad, so that people would be able to visit the memorial.

5. AIADMK tussle: SC refuses to interfere in OPS vs. EPS dispute

The Supreme Court refused to interfere in a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others challenging their expulsion from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and his removal as its coordinator in 2022.