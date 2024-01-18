January 18, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

1. ‘DMK not against Ram temple at Ayodhya’

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said his party is not against the Ram temple at Ayodhya but is opposed to the shrine coming up after “demolishing a mosque”.

“We don’t have a problem with a temple coming up there. We are not in agreement with the construction of a temple after demolishing a mosque,” the DMK Youth Wing chief said while speaking to journalists at Chennai, referring to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

2. Security arrangements beefed up ahead of PM visit

The Greater Chennai City Police has made a five-tier security arrangement, with the deployment of 22,000 police personnel, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai, on Friday, January 19, 2024. Mr. Modi will inaugurate the sixth Khelo India Youth Games on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periamet.

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory on congestion that is likely to occur on Friday evening, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

3. Centre attempting to run rival governments in states through Governors: Stalin

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday alleged that “India is now witnessing the tragedy of Governors of states functioning in a manner totally unsuitable to the high posts held by them and indulging in cheap and substandard politics.”

In a statement in Chennai, he said the states had been deprived of their rights in the ten year rule of the BJP and the Centre encroached upon the rights of states in education, language, finance and law sectors.

“We are witnessing an increase in autocratic attitudes which are against democracy. The Centre’s attempt to run rival governments with the help of nominated Governors is not only against states, but also against the Constitution,” he charged.

4. Salem police register case against YouTuber for feeding live rooster to bull

The Tharamangalam police in Salem have registered a case against three people, who fed meat and a live rooster to a bull, and uploaded a video of this on social media platforms.

Ragu, a resident of Chinnappampatti near Tharamangalam in Salem district, is a YouTuber. In a post he uploaded on social media platforms on December 22, 2023, Ragu and two others are seen forcibly feeding meat and a live rooster to a bull. The video went viral on social media platforms. Subsequently, G. Arun Prasanna, founder of People for Cattle in India (PFCI), lodged a complaint with the Tharamangalam police on January 17.

