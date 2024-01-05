January 05, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

1. SC affirms Senthilbalaji’s continuation as Minister without portfolio

The Supreme Court said the Madras High Court did right to restrain itself and pass the ball to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take a call about the continuance of V. Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio.

Mr. Senthilbalaji is involved in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-job scam.

“The order is correct… We concur with the decision taken by the High Court. No interference is called for. The petition is dismissed,” Justice A.S. Oka, leading the Bench, addressed advocate M.L. Ravi, the petitioner-in-person.

2. State announces ₹1,000 Pongal cash gift

Following backlash from Opposition parties, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced ₹1,000 as a Pongal gift for families.

The amount will be distributed in cash ahead of Pongal through ration shops along with the already announced gift hamper of one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, one sugarcane, a dhoti and a saree.

3. Special police team from Tirunelveli opens fire on a gang

A Sub-Inspector of Police from Tirunelveli district had opened fire on a five-member gang in self-defence when they reportedly attempted to attack him with a sickle at Perundurai in Erode district yesterday.

