GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

January 04, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
School children who are returning home with their mother, protect themselves with a plastic board to escape from the sudden rain in Chennai on Thursday, January 4, 2024. A scene at Egmore.

School children who are returning home with their mother, protect themselves with a plastic board to escape from the sudden rain in Chennai on Thursday, January 4, 2024. A scene at Egmore. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. CM Stalin inaugurates women’s hostels, fisheries infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated ‘Thozhi’, a State government-run hostel for working women at Tambaram Sanatorium.

The hostel, with a capacity to accommodate over 460 people, was constructed by the Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation at a cost of ₹18 crore, an official press release said.

The Tamil Nadu government had already constructed ‘Thozhi’ hostels at Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district and in Tiruchi, and had also renovated hostels for women at Adyar in Chennai, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram.

2. Madurai jallikattu dates announced; will be held at traditional villages in 2024 too

Amid speculations of the conduct of this year’s jallikattu events of Madurai district at the newly-constructed jallikattu arena in Keelakarai village, Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha, on Thursday, January 4, has said the events would be held only at the traditional villages this year too

As per a press release, Ms. Sangeetha said that the events to be held at Avaniapuram will be conducted on January 15, followed by events at Palamedu on January 16 and finally at Alanganallur on January 17.

3. VCK demands ballot papers instead of EVMs at upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Thursday, January 4, 2024, demanding the reintroduction of ballot papers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The demonstration was part of State-wide protests called for by party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, foregrounding twin demands: the announcing of flood-affected parts of the State as hit by an “extreme disaster” and reverting to the ballot system instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.