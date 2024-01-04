January 04, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

1. CM Stalin inaugurates women’s hostels, fisheries infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated ‘Thozhi’, a State government-run hostel for working women at Tambaram Sanatorium.

The hostel, with a capacity to accommodate over 460 people, was constructed by the Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation at a cost of ₹18 crore, an official press release said.

The Tamil Nadu government had already constructed ‘Thozhi’ hostels at Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district and in Tiruchi, and had also renovated hostels for women at Adyar in Chennai, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram.

2. Madurai jallikattu dates announced; will be held at traditional villages in 2024 too

Amid speculations of the conduct of this year’s jallikattu events of Madurai district at the newly-constructed jallikattu arena in Keelakarai village, Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha, on Thursday, January 4, has said the events would be held only at the traditional villages this year too.

As per a press release, Ms. Sangeetha said that the events to be held at Avaniapuram will be conducted on January 15, followed by events at Palamedu on January 16 and finally at Alanganallur on January 17.

3. VCK demands ballot papers instead of EVMs at upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a protest in Krishnagiri on Thursday, January 4, 2024, demanding the reintroduction of ballot papers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The demonstration was part of State-wide protests called for by party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, foregrounding twin demands: the announcing of flood-affected parts of the State as hit by an “extreme disaster” and reverting to the ballot system instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).