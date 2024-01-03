January 03, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

1. Periyar University V-C arrested as he refused to appoint Registrar of government’s choice: Annamalai

BJP state president K. Annamalai, at Salem, claimed that Periyar University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) R. Jagannathan was arrested for refusing to appoint a Registrar proposed by the then Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy.

The Salem police, however, said he was arrested on charges including cheating, criminal conspiracy and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on a complaint that he had started a private company without permission from the government and abusing the complainant, who belonged to the SC community.

Screening a seven-second video that shows the V-C speaking over his phone and talking to the complainant Elangovan, who is also legal advisor, Periyar University Employees Union, and Sakthivel, president of the union, Mr. Annamalai questioned, “how can the V-C make caste remarks in a few seconds.”

2. Kilambakkam bus terminus | Protest against operation of long-distance buses through service road

Tension prevailed near the recently-inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus after a group of motorists went on a protest this morning against the operation of long-distance buses on the service road along the GST Road in Chennai.

The protest led to the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses being held up for more than 30 minutes. However, Tambaram traffic police visited the scene and dispersed the protesters.

3. Panneeerselvam, Dhinakaran express disappointment over absence of cash component in Pongal gift hamper

The AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed disappointment over the absence of cash support component in the Pongal gift hamper.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam, who referred to reports in sections of the press on the matter, said the gift hamper contained only one kg raw rice, one kg sugar and one piece of sugarcane and there was nothing on the cash support, causing dissatisfaction among people. He recalled that last year, a sum of ₹1,000 each was paid to ration cardholders.

