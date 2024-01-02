GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

January 02, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the new terminal at Tiruchi international airport on January 2, 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan also present at the ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the new terminal at Tiruchi international airport on January 2, 2024. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan also present at the ceremony | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

1. PM Modi inaugurates new airport terminal; participates in Bharathidasan University convocation

The Centre’s financial allocation to Tamil Nadu has gone up by more than 2.5 times in the past 10 years under the BJP rule when compared to the decade prior to 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the inauguration of the new terminal of the Tiruchi International Airport.

Speaking at the 38th convocation of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi, Mr. Modi said the country’s rapid growth in all spheres of development would transform India into a developed nation in 2047. 

He expressed anguish over the death of DMDK founder Vijayakant. “He was a captain not only in the world of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people. As a politician, he always put national interest above everything. I pay my tributes to him and express my condolences to his family and admirers,” Mr. Modi said.

2. SC declines to intervene in DMK’s signature campaign against NEET

The Supreme Court refused to intervene against a students’ signature campaign announced by the DMK against the conduct of NEET in Tamil Nadu, saying the current generation is smart enough to see through the motive and agenda behind such moves.

3. Can a Chief Minister pursue a case against the State, asks Madras HC

Can a Chief Minister pursue a case against the State, asked Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy when they came across a 2014 writ petition filed by incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seeking a CBI probe into the Moulivakkam building collapse tragedy in Chennai.

Top News Today

