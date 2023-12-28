GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

December 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A sanitary worker pays tribute to Vijayakant at DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu, Chennai on December 28, 2023

A sanitary worker pays tribute to Vijayakant at DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu, Chennai on December 28, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. DMDK founder Vijayakant passes away

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for pneumonia, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai.

The news of his death was confirmed shortly after the party issued a statement that he was put on ventilator support due to breathing difficulties after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He is to be cremated with state honours at the party headquarters tomorrow evening.

2. Ennore ammonia gas leak | Protest continues

Residents of Periakuppam from where atleast 52 persons were hospitalised due to ammonia gas leak from a pipeline to a fertilizer manufacturing company continued protest in front of Coromandel International Limited.

As many as 32 villages have come together to form ‘Ennore People’s Protection Group’ with immediate aim of getting the company permanently shut. 

3. Madras HC seeks response on flood relief in south T.N.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought response from the Central and the State governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition that sought a direction to the Centre to release funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the flood affected Southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

