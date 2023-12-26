GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

December 26, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing at the party’s general council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. Periyar University Vice Chancellor arrested

The Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan was arrested by the Salem City Police.

On November 6, the Periyar University administration placed a table agenda in the syndicate meeting to undertake educational programmes in collaboration with a non-government private company, namely the Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER Foundation).

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) alleged that the address of the company is Periyar University. The company has four directors, including the Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan and registrar (full additional charge) Thangavel. They allegedly did not start this foundation in their official capacities but their personal ones, at the expense of the university’s infrastructure.

2. ED registers case against its own officer in Madurai, shifts probe to Delhi 

Amid the escalating tension between the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Tamil Nadu police, the Special Task Force (STF) of the ED has registered a case against Enforcement Officer, Madurai, Ankit Tiwari.

According to police sources, the central agency has booked a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Mr. Tiwari who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on charges of demanding and accepting ₹20 lakh bribe from a doctor in Dindigul early this month. 

3. Edappadi Palaniswami flags stepmotherly attitude of Centre towards Tamil Nadu

Terming as “step-motherly” the attitude of the Central government towards Tamil Nadu when funds were sought to help mitigate the damage wreaked by natural disasters, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who spoke at the party’s general council meeting at Vanagaram near Chennai, urged the BJP government to release funds for the State soon, towards relief for the damage caused by the heavy rains the State witnessed recently.

