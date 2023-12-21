December 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

1. Ponmudy sentenced to jail; Rajakannappan reallocated his portfolios

The Madras High Court sentenced Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and his wife P. Visalakshi to three years of simple imprisonment in one of the disproportionate asset cases in which they were convicted two days ago. Justice G. Jayachandran also imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh each.

Following Mr. Ponmudy’s disqualification, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan was re-designated as the Minister for Higher Education and Backward Classes Welfare.

DMK legal wing secretary N.R. Elango said the party would file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the sentencing of Mr. Ponmudy and his wife P. Visalakshi. He said Justice Jayachandran was a Law Secretary under the AIADMK regime.

Speaking at Krishnagiri, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said a few more Ministers would go to jail soon.

2. Stalin visits flood-hit Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited flood-hit areas in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli and distributed relief materials to the affected residents.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that the state government failed to take precautionary measures in southern districts even though lessons learned from the Chennai floods

3. Cyclone Michaung | Stormwater drain work prevented inundation in Thousand Lights constituency: Report

Stormwater drain construction and repair work carried out over the past couple of years in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency prevented prolonged inundation at a majority of locations in Chennai, during the intense rainfall earlier this month, according to a report compiled by Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan.