ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

December 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Central team visited flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi on December 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

1. T.N. Rains | Central team assesses rain damages

An inter-ministerial central team visited Thoothukudi district to assess the damage caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall over the last two days.

P. Anushiya Mayil, a 27-year-old pregnant woman who was airlifted from flood-hit Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, delivered a baby boy at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

2. T.N. Rains | CM Stalin holds review meeting on rescue and relief work in southern districts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai and held a review meeting regarding rescue and relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit southern districts.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated the Chief Minister about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of damage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin is slated to inspect the flood-hit regions tomorrow.

3. BJP questions on stranded Minister

TamilNadu BJP president K. Annamalai, in his social media post, has criticised the State government’s relief work in southern districts. He questioned how the name of Minister Anita Radhakrishnan was included in the list of Ministers working on relief when he was stranded in his house for three days.

The BJP leader inspected flood-hit areas in Tirunelveli district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US