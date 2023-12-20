December 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

1. T.N. Rains | Central team assesses rain damages

An inter-ministerial central team visited Thoothukudi district to assess the damage caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall over the last two days.

P. Anushiya Mayil, a 27-year-old pregnant woman who was airlifted from flood-hit Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, delivered a baby boy at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

2. T.N. Rains | CM Stalin holds review meeting on rescue and relief work in southern districts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai and held a review meeting regarding rescue and relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit southern districts.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated the Chief Minister about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of damage.

Mr. Stalin is slated to inspect the flood-hit regions tomorrow.

3. BJP questions on stranded Minister

TamilNadu BJP president K. Annamalai, in his social media post, has criticised the State government’s relief work in southern districts. He questioned how the name of Minister Anita Radhakrishnan was included in the list of Ministers working on relief when he was stranded in his house for three days.

The BJP leader inspected flood-hit areas in Tirunelveli district.