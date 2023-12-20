GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 20, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Central team visited flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi on December 20, 2023

Central team visited flood-affected areas in Thoothukudi on December 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

1. T.N. Rains | Central team assesses rain damages

An inter-ministerial central team visited Thoothukudi district to assess the damage caused by unprecedented flooding and rainfall over the last two days.

P. Anushiya Mayil, a 27-year-old pregnant woman who was airlifted from flood-hit Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, delivered a baby boy at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

2. T.N. Rains | CM Stalin holds review meeting on rescue and relief work in southern districts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai and held a review meeting regarding rescue and relief measures undertaken in the flood-hit southern districts.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena updated the Chief Minister about relief measures in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari and the extent of damage.

Mr. Stalin is slated to inspect the flood-hit regions tomorrow.

3. BJP questions on stranded Minister

TamilNadu BJP president K. Annamalai, in his social media post, has criticised the State government’s relief work in southern districts. He questioned how the name of Minister Anita Radhakrishnan was included in the list of Ministers working on relief when he was stranded in his house for three days.

The BJP leader inspected flood-hit areas in Tirunelveli district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.