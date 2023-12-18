December 18, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

1. Tamil Nadu Rains | Thoothukudi gets historic rainfall; man dies in Ramnad; CM seeks urgent meeting with PM

Unprecedented rains and flooding paralyse life in southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari. Train services comes to a grinding halt due to water logging in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi railway stations. Track formation eroded in a few spots. Hundreds of passengers are struck onboard trains.

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district received the single day the highest rainfall of 95 cm.

A 75-year-old man died due to wall collapse in Ramanathapuram district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to discuss flood situation in the State.

2. CM launches ‘Makkalin Mudalvar‘ scheme

In an effort to enable faster and easy reach of government services to the public, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched ‘Makkalin Mudhalvar’ scheme in Coimbatore.

In the first phase, camps will be held at all Corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and panchayats that are located close to cities in the State till January 6, 2024.

3. 14 fishermen held by Lankan Navy

Fourteen Indian fishermen, hailing from various coastal villages of Karaikal district in Puducherry, and Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts in Tamil Nadu, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trespassing into the waters of the island nation, off the coast of the Kovilan Point Lighthouse on the island of Karaitivu near Jaffna last evening.

A group of 14 fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised boat from the Karaikal fishing harbour on Saturday. They were intercepted by the Northern Naval Command of the Sri Lankan Navy mid-sea near Karaitivu, close to Jaffna on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters.

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested them, impounded their mechanised boat, and took them to the Kankesanthurai Naval Base for further investigations.

4. ‘Rajiv Gandhi case convict Murugan alias Sriharan can be repatriated only to Sri Lanka’

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan alias Sriharan can be repatriated only to Sri Lanka, that too if the Deputy High Commission of that country in Chennai issues necessary travel documents, and not to the United Kingdom as sought by him, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) told the Madras High Court.