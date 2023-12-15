GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 15, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vigilance team bringing Ankit Tiwari, Enforcement Officer, who was arrested on the charges of taking bribe from a government doctor, to produce before court, after 3 days police custody, in Dindigul

Vigilance team bringing Ankit Tiwari, Enforcement Officer, who was arrested on the charges of taking bribe from a government doctor, to produce before court, after 3 days police custody, in Dindigul | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

1. Ankit Tiwari case | HC Bench dismisses plea for transfer of probe to CBI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that sought a direction to transfer the Enforcement Officer Ankit Tiwari case to the CBI. Tamil Nadu government has told the court that it was a trap case and DVAC has powers to conduct the investigation. Relying on Supreme Court judgments, the court dismissed the petition. 

2. Court appearance of Balveer Singh

Suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh and other accused in custodial torture appeared before court in Tirunelveli in connection with alleged custodial torture case.

3. Kalaignar statue | State denies, realtor contradicts

Tamil Nadu government has clarified that it has no plans to erect any statues at the premises of erstwhile Salem Modern Theatres.

A realtor who owns the Modern Theatres land has alleged that the Salem District Administration is pressuring him to give his land to build former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s statue. But, the State Highway Department has clarified that the disputed land belongs to the Highway Department, and the Madras High Court also gave direction in this regard. Salem District Collector S. Karmegam said the realtor is spreading rumours against the district administration.

