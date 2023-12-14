December 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

1. Premalatha Vijayakant elevated as DMDK general secretary

The executive and general council of the Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) met and unanimously elected its treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant as its general secretary.

DMDK Founder Vijayakant, who was recently discharged from hospital, chaired the party’s 18th executive and general council meeting held at a private hall in Thiruverkadu.

In October 2018, Premalatha who was the DMDK women’s wing leader was elevated as the party’s treasurer, against the backdrop of repeated hospitalisation of DMDK founder Vijayakant.

2. Cyclone Michaung | T.N. CM Stalin seeks ₹7,033 crore as interim relief from Centre; moratorium for MSMSEs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin submitted a memorandum to the Central team that visited Chennai and nearby districts to assess the impact of Cyclone Michaung, seeking ₹7,033 crore as interim relief and ₹12,659 crore as permanent relief from the Union government.

According to a release by the government, the relief funds sought by the State government is to repair the roads, bridges, school buildings, government hospitals, electric transformers, electric poles, substations, overhead tanks and other public infrastructure.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a three-month moratorium on the repayment of loans taken by MSMEs and other small businesses in the flood-affected districts.

3. Palaniswami asks T.N. government to find alternative site for Vallalar International Centre

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the Tamil Nadu government to give up its plan to construct the Vallalar International Centre at the grand arena near the Thiru Arutprakasa Vallalar Deiva Nilayam in Vadalur in Cuddalore district and instead move it to another location.

In a statement, he criticised the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for going ahead with its plan to construct the centre, reportedly in around 70 acres of land, despite opposition from the local people and devotees.

He argued that the availability of vacant space of around 100 acres ensured hassle-free assembly of lakhs of devotees of Arutprakasa Ramalinga Vallalar in Vadalur during important occasions every year, especially for Thai Poosam.