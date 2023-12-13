GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 13, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Milk being procured from members at the Milk Producers Co operative Society at Salem. File

Milk being procured from members at the Milk Producers Co operative Society at Salem. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. Cyclone Michaung | T.N. govt. decides to adopt two modes of flood relief payment

The Tamil Nadu government, which has announced cash relief of ₹6,000 each to families in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts that were hit by Cyclone Michaung, has released a government order indicating that it would adopt two modes of payment: cash payments and direct benefit transfer (DBT) through banks, to beneficiaries. 

Earlier, the government announced that the payment would be made in cash to eligible ration cardholders.

Meanwhile, the Central team has completed inspection of the flood-affected areas in Chennai and nearby districts. The team will submit its report to the Union government soon.

2. Milk procurement price hiked by ₹3

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued an order to increase the procurement price of milk by ₹3, with effect from December 18.

After several months of demand by dairy farmers for a hike, the procurement price of cow milk has been increased from ₹35 to ₹38 per litre and that of buffalo milk has been increased from ₹44 to ₹47 per litre.

The announcement is to benefit 4 lakh milk producers in the state.

3. ED summons Karti Chidambaram in PMLA probe | MP does not appear for inquiry

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has not deposed before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the issuance of Visas to 263 Chinese Nationals in 2011 and dubbed the case "most bogus".

The 52-year-old legislator from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency was summoned by the Central Agency to appear this week at its office in New Delhi and record his statement in the case being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The MP is understood to have informed the ED that he was occupied with the ongoing Parliament session.

