ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

December 12, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the raja gopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. File | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

1. Clash at Srirangam temple

Tension prevailed at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple for a brief period this morning as temple security staff and some Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh came to blows leading to suspension of darshan for some time. A devotee suffered bleeding injury and three temple staff were hospitalised.

BJP state president Annamalai condemned the incident and the party cadre stage a protest.

2. U-turn in suo motu revision petition cases against Ministers

Six suo motu revision petitions taken up by the Madras High Court against sitting as well as former Ministers took a significant turn with Justice G. Jayachandran asking the High Court administration to explain whether procedures had been followed scrupulously before numbering those petitions.

3. NGT unhappy in Ennore oil spill issue

The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal has said it was “totally unhappy” with the measures taken to control the oil spill in Ennore. It has the asked the Tamil Nadu government for details of houses and people affected, and fish mortality. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US