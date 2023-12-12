December 12, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

1. Clash at Srirangam temple

Tension prevailed at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple for a brief period this morning as temple security staff and some Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh came to blows leading to suspension of darshan for some time. A devotee suffered bleeding injury and three temple staff were hospitalised.

BJP state president Annamalai condemned the incident and the party cadre stage a protest.

2. U-turn in suo motu revision petition cases against Ministers

Six suo motu revision petitions taken up by the Madras High Court against sitting as well as former Ministers took a significant turn with Justice G. Jayachandran asking the High Court administration to explain whether procedures had been followed scrupulously before numbering those petitions.

3. NGT unhappy in Ennore oil spill issue

The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal has said it was “totally unhappy” with the measures taken to control the oil spill in Ennore. It has the asked the Tamil Nadu government for details of houses and people affected, and fish mortality.