HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 12, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the raja gopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. File

A view of the raja gopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. File | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

1. Clash at Srirangam temple

Tension prevailed at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple for a brief period this morning as temple security staff and some Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh came to blows leading to suspension of darshan for some time. A devotee suffered bleeding injury and three temple staff were hospitalised.

BJP state president Annamalai condemned the incident and the party cadre stage a protest.

2. U-turn in suo motu revision petition cases against Ministers

Six suo motu revision petitions taken up by the Madras High Court against sitting as well as former Ministers took a significant turn with Justice G. Jayachandran asking the High Court administration to explain whether procedures had been followed scrupulously before numbering those petitions.

3. NGT unhappy in Ennore oil spill issue

The Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal has said it was “totally unhappy” with the measures taken to control the oil spill in Ennore. It has the asked the Tamil Nadu government for details of houses and people affected, and fish mortality. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.