December 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

1. Annamalai slams DMK government after a baby’s body handed over in cardboard box

Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai in a tweet, slammed a recent incident where a man from Pulianthope alleged that his baby’s body was handed over in a cardboard box by the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

“With the Health Minister busy with conducting marathons & defending the Chief Minister’s blunders, a once sought-after medical infrastructure in the country has today hit rock bottom under the Corrupt DMK Govt & will soon reach a point of no return,” Annamalai posted on X.

The BJP leader further stated that brushing aside such incidents by announcing compensation or a namesake suspension is not an answer to the agony faced by people dependent on government hospitals.

2. Vijayakant discharged from hospital; DMDK meetings on Dec 14

DMDK leader Vijayakant was discharged from MIOT Hospitals in Chennai. According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, he was discharged after making a full recovery following treatment.

Mr. Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital on November 18 for treatment of a febrile illness.

Following the party leader’s discharge from hospital, DMDK is to hold executive council and general body meeting on December 14.

3. Fishermen arrest | CM Stalin writes to Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged the Centre to ensure the early repatriation of the Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lanka recently.

in a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the attacks on the fishermen have been on the rise of late and have had serious repercussions on the lives and safety of the Indian fishermen.

As many as 12 fishermen who set out for fishing from Nagapattinam harbour and 13 others who went fishing from Karaikal were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 9. Another fishing boat was damaged by the patrol vessel of the Sri Lankan Navy, he said in the letter.

4. Goods wagon derails near Chengalpattu

Nine wagons of a goods train, coming in from Thoothukudi, derailed near the Chengalpattu railway station last night. The derailment caused disruptions in the EMU services to Chennai, affecting office-goers this morning.

