December 08, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

1. Highway tender scam | SC dismisses DVAC plea for fresh inquiry against EPS

The Supreme Court refused to intervene in an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu Director of Vigilance and Corruption (DVAC) against a Madras High Court decision to rule out a fresh inquiry against former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in connection with an alleged State Highway tender scam.

A Bench headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi termed the High Court order “absolutely perfect”.

2. Construction site cave-in | Body of victim retrieved in Chennai

The body of one of the two victims of construction site cave-in, S. Naresh, who was trapped in the rubble for the past four days, was retrieved early this morning.

The construction site located on Five Furlong Road near Velachery suddenly caved in due to heavy rains on Monday morning caused due to Cyclone Michaung.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Cyclone Michaung | T.N. CM Stalin donates one month’s salary to relief fund

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that he was donating his one-month salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards helping the State government mobilise funds for relief efforts in areas affected by Cyclone Michaung.

n a statement, he appealed to all MLAs and MPs in Tamil Nadu to do the same. Pointing to the need for every section of the society to help in whatever way possible towards the government’s efforts, he appealed to everyone to donate generously to the CMPRF.

4. Nagai fishers allege mid-sea attack by Sri Lankan Navy

Three fishermen from Kodiyakkarai near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy at sea, early this morning, when they were fishing several nautical miles off the Kodiyakkarai coast.

This is the ninth attack on fishers from this region in the past five months. Nearly 50 fishermen from the coastal areas of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts have suffered mid-sea attacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.