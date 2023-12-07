December 07, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

1. Cyclone Michaung | Centre releases ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in and around Chennai said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the second instalment of its share of ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu’s State Disaster Relief Fund.

Addressing the media after a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a review with top bureaucrats on the impact caused by Cyclone Michaung and the relief work underway, he said the Union government has also sanctioned ₹500 crore for urban flood management activities in Chennai.

Holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in Chennai tomorrow.

2. Cyclone Michaung | AIADMK calls for release of white paper on stormwater drain work in Chennai

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release a white paper about stormwater drain work: completed and ongoing work in Chennai. The demand comes against the backdrop of the current flooding in many parts of Chennai and its surroundings.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Formula 4 street race | Dhinakaran questions DMK govt’s keenness

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the DMK government for being keen to conduct the Formula 4 night street race, even as people are struggling to recover from the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT