HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 07, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a meeting to review flood-situation in the state in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a meeting to review flood-situation in the state in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai on Thursday, December 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Cyclone Michaung | Centre releases ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in and around Chennai said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the second instalment of its share of ₹450 crore to Tamil Nadu’s State Disaster Relief Fund.

Addressing the media after a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a review with top bureaucrats on the impact caused by Cyclone Michaung and the relief work underway, he said the Union government has also sanctioned ₹500 crore for urban flood management activities in Chennai.

Holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in Chennai tomorrow.

2. Cyclone Michaung | AIADMK calls for release of white paper on stormwater drain work in Chennai

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release a white paper about stormwater drain work: completed and ongoing work in Chennai. The demand comes against the backdrop of the current flooding in many parts of Chennai and its surroundings.

3. Formula 4 street race | Dhinakaran questions DMK govt’s keenness

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran condemned the DMK government for being keen to conduct the Formula 4 night street race, even as people are struggling to recover from the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.