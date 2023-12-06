HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

December 06, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Country boats were used to supply food and other essentials and to bring people from the flooded area at Vijayanagar in Velachery on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Country boats were used to supply food and other essentials and to bring people from the flooded area at Vijayanagar in Velachery on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

1. Cyclone Michaung | Prime Minister Modi offers support; CM seeks ₹5,060 crore as interim relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers and support to all those affected by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said authorities were working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected, he said they would continue their work until the situation was fully normalised.

Earlier last night, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote a letter to Mr. Modi seeking ₹5,060 crore as interim relief to rectify the damage incurred by Cyclone Michaung earlier this week.

Holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in Chennai tomorrow (December 7, Thursday). Meanwhile, half-yearly exams in government and government-aided schools have been postponed due to floods in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur & Chengalpattu districts, announced School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

2. Case against T.N. Fact Check Unit | Madras HC adjourns hearing to January 10

The Madras High Court adjourned to January 10, 2024, the hearing on a public interest litigation petition filed against the establishment of a Fact Check Unit (FCU) by the State government to identify fake news being peddled on the social media.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the hearing after being informed that the Bombay High Court was yet to deliver its judgement on a similar case filed against the constitution of a FCU by the Centre.

3. Cyclone Michaung | OPS calls for one-month extension for electricity bill payments

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to extend by one month, the payment of electricity bills by domestic consumers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

