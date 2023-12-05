December 05, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

1. Formula 4 night street race in Chennai postponed

After torrential rains pounded Chennai and the neighbouring districts due to cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 announced the postponement of the Formula 4 night street race in Chennai that was scheduled on December 9 and 10.

Earlier in the day, the first Division Bench of the Madras High Court led by Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala referred to the third Division Bench led by Justice R. Mahadevan the three public interest litigation petitions filed against the proposed conduct of Formula 4 night street race

2. Cyclone Michaung | CM seeks ₹5,000 crore for relief works

In the wake of the deluge caused by cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has sought an interim relief of ₹5,000 crore from the Union government.

3. Madras HC dismisses V.K. Sasikala’s claim over AIADMK

The Madras High Court rejected a plea by V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to declare that she continues to be the interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ever since her appointment to the post on December 29, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidentally, the verdict on Sasikala’s plea has been delivered exactly on the seventh death anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

4. Madras HC quashes defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against PMK leader Ramadoss

The Madras High Court quashed a criminal defamation case filed by Murasoli Trust against against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader S. Ramadoss for his 2019 tweet alleging that the trust was squatting on Panchami land meant for the Scheduled Caste people.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan allowed a quash petition filed by Mr. Ramadoss in 2020 and set aside the criminal defamation case pending against him before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Egmore in Chennai. The judge had in 2020 itself stayed all further proceedings in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.