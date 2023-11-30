HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 30, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Beginning late on Wednesday, and lasting far into Thursday morning, torrential rains battered various parts of Chennai and its surroundings, bad drains leave low-lying areas in knee-deep water and flooding many roads. Rain water enter houses at Vasu Nagar, Ponniammanmedu (ward 29 of Greater Chennai Corporation) on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Beginning late on Wednesday, and lasting far into Thursday morning, torrential rains battered various parts of Chennai and its surroundings, bad drains leave low-lying areas in knee-deep water and flooding many roads. Rain water enter houses at Vasu Nagar, Ponniammanmedu (ward 29 of Greater Chennai Corporation) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. Formula 4 night street race in Chennai | Madras HC asks T.N. govt. to obtain written permission from Army, Navy

The Tamil Nadu government produced before the Madras High Court the permissions obtained from the police and the civic authorities for conducting Formula 4 night street race on a 3.7-km circuit under preparation around the Island Grounds in Chennai.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq asked Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram and senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing Racing Promotions Private Limited, to submit by Friday the written permissions from the Army, the Navy and the Chennai Port Trust.

2. RSS route march case | Supreme Court exempts appearance of Home Secretary, DGP before Madras HC

The Supreme Court has exempted Tamil Nadu Home Secretary P. Amudha and Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal and other officials from appearing in person before the Madras High Court in contempt of court proceedings, related to an RSS route march case.

3. Rains batter TN

Beginning late on Wednesday, and lasting far into Thursday, torrential rains battered various parts of Chennai and its surroundings, flooding many roads. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Ripon Buildings following reports of civic issues caused by the northeast monsoon rains in Chennai.

Two persons were electrocuted in two separate incidents in T. Nagar.

Top News Today

