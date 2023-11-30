November 30, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

1. Formula 4 night street race in Chennai | Madras HC asks T.N. govt. to obtain written permission from Army, Navy

The Tamil Nadu government produced before the Madras High Court the permissions obtained from the police and the civic authorities for conducting Formula 4 night street race on a 3.7-km circuit under preparation around the Island Grounds in Chennai.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq asked Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram and senior counsel P.R. Raman, representing Racing Promotions Private Limited, to submit by Friday the written permissions from the Army, the Navy and the Chennai Port Trust.

2. RSS route march case | Supreme Court exempts appearance of Home Secretary, DGP before Madras HC

The Supreme Court has exempted Tamil Nadu Home Secretary P. Amudha and Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal and other officials from appearing in person before the Madras High Court in contempt of court proceedings, related to an RSS route march case.

3. Rains batter TN

Beginning late on Wednesday, and lasting far into Thursday, torrential rains battered various parts of Chennai and its surroundings, flooding many roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts on December 2 and 3, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Ripon Buildings following reports of civic issues caused by the northeast monsoon rains in Chennai.

Two persons were electrocuted in two separate incidents in T. Nagar.