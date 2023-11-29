HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 29, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK President Vijayakant. File

DMDK President Vijayakant. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. Formula 4 street race in Chennai | Madras HC directs State to produce all permissions obtained

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq of the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit by tomorrow, the permissions granted by various authorities such as the police and fire and rescue services department for conducting Formula 4 street race around the Island Grounds in the heart of Chennai city, scheduled to be held on December 9 and 10.

Shri Harish, a 25-year-old doctor from Tondiarpet had filed the PIL petition against the conduct of the street race on roads that house the Army and Navy establishments besides being very close to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Government Estate. 

2. Mild deterioration in Vijayakant’s health

After initial improvement, the health condition of DMDK founder Vijayakant has mildly deteriorated over the past 24 hours, requiring a small amount of pulmonary support, according to a medical bulletin issued by MIOT Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Mr. Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital on November 18.

3. CM Stalin inaugurates women’s college in Tiruppur

Inaugurating an arts and science college for women in Tiruppur established by the Kongu Vellalar Trust, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took a dig at AIADMK Ministers for reportedly not having helped in setting up the college during their regime.

“Permission could not be obtained even though 28 acres of land were purchased to establish a college to be named after [late freedom fighter] Dheeran Chinnamalai. During the erstwhile AIADMK regime, permission could not be obtained despite nine people from this western region being Ministers”, Mr. Stalin said, while virtually addressing the inauguration event. 

