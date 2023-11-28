HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 28, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel at Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom at 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore where a burglary took place on the intervening nights of Monday, November 27, 2023 and Tuesday, November 28

Police personnel at Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom at 100 Feet Road in Coimbatore where a burglary took place on the intervening nights of Monday, November 27, 2023 and Tuesday, November 28 | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

1. Sand mining case | Madras HC stays ED’s summons to five Collectors

The Madras High Court stayed the operation of summons issued by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to five District Collectors in Tamil Nadu on November 17, asking them to appear in person and submit details regarding all sand mining quarries in their districts.

Justices S.S. Sundar and Sunder Mohan granted the interim stay following writ petitions filed jointly by the State government and the Collectors challenging the summons, as well as the authority of the ED, a Central agency, to investigate such offences without the consent of the State government.

2. Senthilbalaji case | Minister withdraws plea for medical bail after judge says ‘he seems to be hale and hearty’

The Supreme Court allowed Minister V. Senthilbalaji to withdraw his petition seeking medical bail in the cash-for-jobs scam.

Justice Bela M. Trivedi, after going through his medical records, orally remarked that Mr. Senthilbalaji “seemed to be hale and hearty”.

3. IIT-M professor suspended for death of research scholar

The management of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has suspended Ashish Kumar Sen, a professor of the Mechanical Engineering Department, based on an enquiry report submitted by a five-member committee, which found him solely responsible for the death of Sachin Kumar Jain, a research scholar in March.

4. Over 150 sovereigns of gold burgled from Jos Alukkas showroom

More than 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments were burgled from Jos Alukkas jewellery showroom in Coimbatore early this morning.

The police have formed five special teams to investigate the burglary.

