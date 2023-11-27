November 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

1. VP Singh statue unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh at the Presidency College campus in Chennai.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and family members of the former Prime Minister were present during the function.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin reiterated the Centre to conduct caste census along with the population census. “It was V.P. Singh, who opened the doors of social justice to oppressed people, by implementing the recommendations of the B.P. Mandal Commission. He was not worried of even losing his Prime Minister’s post,” the CM recalled.

2. Probe the cause of death of ICU patient at Tiruvarur GH: Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the ‘actual’ cause of death of a patient at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the PMK president pointed out that the intensive care units at the government medical college hospitals should have been backed up by a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply for the benefit of patients.

Such being the case, the death of M. Amaravathi (50) of Sivanagaram, Mayiladuthurai district, put on ventilator at the ICU allegedly died due to a power outage on Sunday was shocking.

3. Farmer held for electrocution of elephant

A farmer in Talavadi Hills in Erode district, who had erected a live-wire fence to protect his crops, and which killed a female elephant that came into contact with it yesterday, was arrested by the Forest Department today.

As the villagers had staged a sit-in protest on Sunday, an autopsy was performed today amidst tight police security.

4. Seven Sri Lankans land at Dhanushkodi

Seven people from Sri Lanka, including a woman and two girls, all belonging to one family reached the Dhanushkodi islet near Rameswaram by a boat early this morning, fleeing from the economic-crisis hit island nation.

The family had coughed up 1.50 lakh Sri Lankan rupees (SLR) to the boatman at Mannar, from where they crossed the Palk Bay in about three hours and reached Dhanushkodi islet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT