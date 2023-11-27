HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, at the unveiling of the statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh at the Presidency College in Chennai on Monday, November 27, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, at the unveiling of the statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh at the Presidency College in Chennai on Monday, November 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

1. VP Singh statue unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister V.P. Singh at the Presidency College campus in Chennai.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and family members of the former Prime Minister were present during the function.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Stalin reiterated the Centre to conduct caste census along with the population census. “It was V.P. Singh, who opened the doors of social justice to oppressed people, by implementing the recommendations of the B.P. Mandal Commission. He was not worried of even losing his Prime Minister’s post,” the CM recalled.

2. Probe the cause of death of ICU patient at Tiruvarur GH: Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to investigate the ‘actual’ cause of death of a patient at the Tiruvarur Government Medical College hospital yesterday.

In a statement, the PMK president pointed out that the intensive care units at the government medical college hospitals should have been backed up by a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply for the benefit of patients.

Such being the case, the death of M. Amaravathi (50) of Sivanagaram, Mayiladuthurai district, put on ventilator at the ICU allegedly died due to a power outage on Sunday was shocking.

3. Farmer held for electrocution of elephant

A farmer in Talavadi Hills in Erode district, who had erected a live-wire fence to protect his crops, and which killed a female elephant that came into contact with it yesterday, was arrested by the Forest Department today.

As the villagers had staged a sit-in protest on Sunday, an autopsy was performed today amidst tight police security.

4. Seven Sri Lankans land at Dhanushkodi

Seven people from Sri Lanka, including a woman and two girls, all belonging to one family reached the Dhanushkodi islet near Rameswaram by a boat early this morning, fleeing from the economic-crisis hit island nation.

The family had coughed up 1.50 lakh Sri Lankan rupees (SLR) to the boatman at Mannar, from where they crossed the Palk Bay in about three hours and reached Dhanushkodi islet. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.