November 24, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

1. Reporter booked for harassment of women at pub

The Greater Chennai City Police have registered a case against a reporter of News Tamil 24X7, a television channel and others for allegedly creating ruckus and harassing women at a pub in Nandanam recently.

According to the police, while taking the video of women who came out of the Big Bull Lounge (a private liquor bar) located at Nandanam after watching the World Cup Cricket final match, a few persons uttered abusive, denigrating and obscene remarks against the women, which were telecast later in various channels. The women were harassed by a few television crew.

2. Ex-DGP booked for spreading fake news on CM

The Tiruchi District Cyber Crime Police have registered a case against former Director General of Police (DGP) R. Natraj on the charges of spreading false news against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on social media platforms. The case was registered following the complaint by Sheela, Deputy Organiser of DMK’s advocate wing, Tiruchi Central District.

According to police sources, the complainant alleged that Mr. Natraj, who was also a former AIADMK MLA from Mylapore Assembly Constituency, had shared a fake screenshot of Mr. Stalin saying, “If the DMK has to come to power with the votes of Hindus, then we don’t want such a victory. The DMK has not degraded itself to get the votes of the Hindus to be in power,” in a WhatsApp group.

3. Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha

After facing severe backlash, actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologised to actor Trisha over the insensitive remarks he made against her a week ago. A case was registered against him by Chennai city police after the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the issue.

An excerpt from his statement reads, “To my fellow actor Trisha, forgive me. I hope the almighty gives me the opportunity to bless you when enter wedlock.”

After Mr. Khan’s apology note went viral, Trisha took to X where she posted a tweet denoting that the apology had been accepted.