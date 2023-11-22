HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel engaged in removing smoke from the operation theatre after fire was noticed at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu on November 22, 2023

Fire and Rescue Services personnel engaged in removing smoke from the operation theatre after fire was noticed at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu on November 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. History-sheeter shot dead by cops

A 30-year-old history sheeter, identified as Jagan alias ‘Komban’ Jagan was shot dead by the police near Sanamangalam in Tiruchi when he reportedly attacked a police team that tried to nab him.

2. PMK stages stir against Cheyyar SIPCOT project

Extending support for farmers, who are protesting against acquisition of farm lands for the proposed Phase - III project of SIPCOT near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) staged a stir at Cheyyar.

The party president Anbumani Ramadoss, who led the agitation, while speaking to journalists later in the day, said Tamil Nadu government should start such industrial projects on large tracts of government wastelands rather than acquiring cultivable lands.

3. Fire breaks out at Salem GH

As many as 65 patients who were undergoing treatment at the accident and emergency services block of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, in Salem, were shifted safely to other hospitals after fire broke out at the operation theatre.

Salem Collector S. Karmegam who inspected the wards told the media that fire broke out at 8.47 a.m. and pointed out that electrical short circuits could be the cause of fire.

4. Notice issued to actor Mansoor Ali Khan

A notice has been issued to actor Mansoor Ali Khan by the All Women Police, Thousand Lights asking him to appear for an inquiry in connection with a case filed against him for his alleged derogatory remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan.

Yesterday, the police booked Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged derogatory remarks on actress Trisha Krishnan following a direction of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

5. I-T department reopens sealed rooms at medical college linked to Minister E.V. Velu

More than a fortnight after it conducted a five-day search, the I-T department reopened sealed rooms at an educational institution linked to the Tamil Nadu Minister for Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu, in Kilnachipattu village near Tiruvannamalai town on the Vellore-Thoothukudi Highway on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.