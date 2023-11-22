November 22, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

1. History-sheeter shot dead by cops

A 30-year-old history sheeter, identified as Jagan alias ‘Komban’ Jagan was shot dead by the police near Sanamangalam in Tiruchi when he reportedly attacked a police team that tried to nab him.

2. PMK stages stir against Cheyyar SIPCOT project

Extending support for farmers, who are protesting against acquisition of farm lands for the proposed Phase - III project of SIPCOT near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) staged a stir at Cheyyar.

The party president Anbumani Ramadoss, who led the agitation, while speaking to journalists later in the day, said Tamil Nadu government should start such industrial projects on large tracts of government wastelands rather than acquiring cultivable lands.

3. Fire breaks out at Salem GH

As many as 65 patients who were undergoing treatment at the accident and emergency services block of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, in Salem, were shifted safely to other hospitals after fire broke out at the operation theatre.

Salem Collector S. Karmegam who inspected the wards told the media that fire broke out at 8.47 a.m. and pointed out that electrical short circuits could be the cause of fire.

4. Notice issued to actor Mansoor Ali Khan

A notice has been issued to actor Mansoor Ali Khan by the All Women Police, Thousand Lights asking him to appear for an inquiry in connection with a case filed against him for his alleged derogatory remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan.

Yesterday, the police booked Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged derogatory remarks on actress Trisha Krishnan following a direction of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

5. I-T department reopens sealed rooms at medical college linked to Minister E.V. Velu

More than a fortnight after it conducted a five-day search, the I-T department reopened sealed rooms at an educational institution linked to the Tamil Nadu Minister for Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu, in Kilnachipattu village near Tiruvannamalai town on the Vellore-Thoothukudi Highway on Wednesday.