November 21, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

1. ED searches jewellery outlets

Officers of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at the premises of three jewellery shops functioning at Diamond Bazaar in Jaffer Shah Street and one outlet in Big Bazaar Street in Tiruchi.

The simultaneous searches by the ED at the premises of jewellery outlets in Tiruchi came close on the heels of a similar search operation launched by the central agency at various places in Chennai yesterday.

2. S.S. Badrinath, founder of Sankara Nethralaya no more

S.S. Badrinath (83), founder of Sankara Nethralaya, and eminent vitreoretinal surgeon, passed away on November 21. He had been ill for some time. Dr. Badrinath is a recipient of the Padma Sri in 1983 and Padma Bhushan in 1999.

Dr. Badrinath had left clear instructions that after his death, there should be no elaborate arrangements, he also specified that no one at Sankara Nethralaya should stop working even for a minute as a result of paying homage to him. He left instructions that they could wear a black arm band, but should continue to work.

3. Special buses announced for Karthigai Deepam festival

The Tamil Nadu Transport department would be operating special buses from Chennai city and other parts of the State for the Karthigai Deepam festival to be celebrated in a Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, November 26.

As part of the arrangement, more than 2,700 regular and special buses would be operated, making nearly 7,000 trips to and from Tiruvannamalai, for three days from November 25 to November 27.