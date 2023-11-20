November 20, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

1. Law does not give T.N. Governor ‘discretion’ to withhold Bills re-passed by Assembly: SC

The Supreme Court observed that the Constitution does not provide Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi “discretion” to withhold Bills “re-passed” by the State Legislative Assembly.

The court clarified that the Governor loses his power to refer the 10 reiterated Bills to the President once he withholds consent and returns the Bills to the House.

The Bills had been sent for approval to the Governor’s office between January 2020 and April 2023. The State had complained to the court that the Governor was holding them back indefinitely, defeating the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu to the benefits of crucial laws passed by the House.

2. Mansoor Ali Khan - Trisha row | NCW directs T.N. police to file complaint

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a direction to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his alleged derogatory remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan.

In a recent function, Khan said he and Trisha didn’t share any screen space in the movie Leo. The villain actor also made sexist remarks against her. Several including Trisha had condemned his derogatory remarks.

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, Khan claimed his comments were misrepresented and said he always respected his female co-stars.

3. AIADMK district secretaries meeting tomorrow

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami called a meeting of party district secretaries and point men at the party headquarters tomorrow.

The meeting, which is part of the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha election, will review the progress in the formation of booth-level committees by different wings.