November 17, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Farmers protesting against the proposed SIPCOT unit near Cheyyar town in Tiruvannamalai. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. AIADMK threatens to hold stir over detention of farmers under Goondas Act

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, issuing a statement, has warned the DMK regime that his party would conduct a protest if the government did not immediately withdraw the filing of cases against seven farmers under the Goondas Act for their opposition to the process of land acquisition in Tiruvannamalai district. 

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations in Tamil Nadu, during a media interaction at Tiruvarur, has condemned the booking of farmers under the Goondas Act by the Tiruvannamalai district police.

2. Tusker dies of electrocution in Gudalur forest range, seventh such death since 2016

A male elephant, aged about 35 years, died of electrocution in Puliyampara of the Gudalur Forest Range this morning.

The tusker is said to have pushed a tree it was eating from, onto a Tamil Nadu Electricity Board power line running near the tree on agricultural land.

Conservationists said that this was the seventh elephant that had died from coming into contact with a power line in the Gudalur landscape since 2016. 

3. Thoothukudi police firing | Madras HC seeks status of criminal prosecution against govt.officials

Tamil Nadu government has apprised the Madras High Court of the status of departmental action initiated against former Thoothukudi Collector, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police and 18 other officials regarding the 2018 police firing in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were shot dead.

The court has sought the status of criminal prosecution too by December 11.

